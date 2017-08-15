Local artist finds clarity in blurred lines

"Also, I wanted to paint the boxers up so that they looked like characters in a mardi gras or one of those spring festivals in Europe, so I put the hoods on them and gave them oversized boxing gloves to give them a bit of irony.

"I think I have my tongue firmly in my cheek," he says.

Smith also sees this show as the result of working out a relationship with the medium that he first fell in love with on a visit to the Medici Gallery in Florence when he was 11.

• 'Battle Lines' is on at The Kalashnikov Gallery in Braamfontein from Thursday.

• This article was originally published in The Times.