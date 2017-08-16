Cool things to do with your kids in Joburg these winter holidays
For those who don't have school-going children it must seem like the school holidays never end. That's because public and private schools have different dates for their breaks. Just as soon as the public schools went back, private schools broke up and are in the middle of their winter break.
For parents sick of hearing the ''I'm so bored" chorus, here are a few ideas:
SPLASH
Splash! - The Water Circus is in South Africa, direct from Russia for the first time, launching at The Globe at Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp for a short season from Saturday to September 17, before touring across the country.
Traditional circus acts are presented in - or above - a 12m-diameter pool of water. Accompanying this is an amazing light and laser show displaying the impressive body manipulation and contortion feats among a series of water fountains.
Added to the list of circus acts is the Brazilian Espana family, performing their daredevil Wheel of Death and the Russian Swing. The show also has a team of synchronised swimmers.
The circus is free of animals but full of the talent and capabilities of the body.
• Tickets R100 to R375, book at computicket.com or call 0861-915-8000.
SNOW WORLD
Winter is here, so you might as well join it by heading to Killarney Mall rooftop in Johannesburg for Snow World until Sunday.
There's a 25m ice slide, an Ice Age expo with eight realistic prehistoric animals including a sabre-tooth tiger and mammoths, walk-in snow globe and a snow play area. Rides include exciting snow-tubing.
• Tickets R40 to R90 at webtickets.co.za
TAKE THEM TO A SHOW
Few things are more satisfying than bragging about how cultured your child is and taking them to a play will give them some much-needed respite from those screens.
The Joburg Theatre is showing a new musical titled Calling me Home and the National Children's Theatre will be running The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe until September 3.
• Ticket prices and times vary depending on the show, times and venue. For more information visit the National Children's Theatre or the Joburg Theatre.
