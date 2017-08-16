Cool things to do with your kids in Joburg these winter holidays

For those who don't have school-going children it must seem like the school holidays never end. That's because public and private schools have different dates for their breaks. Just as soon as the public schools went back, private schools broke up and are in the middle of their winter break.

For parents sick of hearing the ''I'm so bored" chorus, here are a few ideas:

SPLASH

Splash! - The Water Circus is in South Africa, direct from Russia for the first time, launching at The Globe at Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp for a short season from Saturday to September 17, before touring across the country.

Traditional circus acts are presented in - or above - a 12m-diameter pool of water. Accompanying this is an amazing light and laser show displaying the impressive body manipulation and contortion feats among a series of water fountains.

Added to the list of circus acts is the Brazilian Espana family, performing their daredevil Wheel of Death and the Russian Swing. The show also has a team of synchronised swimmers.

The circus is free of animals but full of the talent and capabilities of the body.

• Tickets R100 to R375, book at computicket.com or call 0861-915-8000.