Curtain up on the revival of culture in Jozi's city centre

The City of Johannesburg is relaunching the Joburg Ballet and the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra as part of its inner-city renewal programme.

The aim is to “afford equal opportunity to access for the people of Johannesburg”‚ said mayoral committee member for community development Nonhlanhla Sifumba.

The city centre has been undergoing a revival after almost two decades of decay and Sifumba said the “relaunch was part of the city’s contribution to target deprived spaces and communities through arts and culture”.