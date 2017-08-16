Curtain up on the revival of culture in Jozi's city centre
The City of Johannesburg is relaunching the Joburg Ballet and the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra as part of its inner-city renewal programme.
The aim is to “afford equal opportunity to access for the people of Johannesburg”‚ said mayoral committee member for community development Nonhlanhla Sifumba.
The city centre has been undergoing a revival after almost two decades of decay and Sifumba said the “relaunch was part of the city’s contribution to target deprived spaces and communities through arts and culture”.
The council contributed R10-million the orchestra and R8-million to the ballet over the past three years to be used for programmes to “attract and entertain the diverse people of the City of Joburg through the creative arts”.
Said Sifumba: “We are extremely honoured and privileged to be associated with (the orchestra) and Joburg Ballet‚ as both these organisations seek to bring inclusivity and social cohesion through creative arts.
“We are exceptionally proud of their continued effort to attract high-profile and world-renowned artists to bring joy to the people of Joburg.”
The first Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra show was held on Wednesday morning. Joburgers can catch the ballet at 7pm on October 13 at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.
