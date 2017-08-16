Got R15m? Bid on this super rare Ferrari F40

It's not every day a rare, Classiche-certified Ferrari F40 comes up for sale, but one is to be offered by Silverstone Auctions at Blenheim Palace, England on September 2.

Don't bank on getting yourself a pre-owned bargain though, as the F40 is listed in the catalogue with an estimate between £875,000 to £975,000 (R14,9-million to R16,6-million).

The romance and the special occasion may get the better of buyers at this year's event, as not only is this year the 30th anniversary of the F40, but it's also the 70th anniversary of Ferrari itself.

It's not out of the ordinary for tinkered-with examples of the F40 to come up for sale after being rebuilt following an accident, but this one is a genuine classic. The car going under the hammer on September 2 is a Classiche certified, non-cat, non-adjust, sliding-windows example of the F40, so it's about as authentic as these 1980s classic supercars get these days.

The models most sought after by enthusiasts are the most authentic, race-bred versions, with none of the 'options' such as catalytic converters, adjustable suspension or winding windows.

This stunning 1989 example of the classic Ferrari underwent an arduous and detailed €300,000 (R5,1-million) restoration by Carrozzeria Zanasi back in 2016, which led to Classiche certification being granted by the Ferrari factory.