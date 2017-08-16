Marvel's battle-scarred 'The Defenders' find teamwork tough

But the group starts out as a tenuous alliance between four very different characters, all of whom are used to going it alone and have little time for the concept of team spirit.

The group's first meeting doesn't augur well for things to come, with Luke Cage and Danny Rand - alias the Iron Fist - even coming to blows.

Actress Krysten Ritter says Jones, a young woman with a tortured past, a penchant for booze and a colorful vocabulary, is "very reluctant" in particular to be part of a team.

"Everybody's so used to working on their own, they all feel that their way is the best way," said Mike Colter, who plays Cage, at a roundtable with journalists in New York.

"So sometimes each one of us gets really determined to force our way of doing things because it's the only way we know."

What persuades the four heroes to band together, says Colter, has to be something really big - a danger to "a larger number of people than just the people of Harlem" that threatens the whole city.

'Character first, drama first'

Filmed entirely in the Big Apple, The Defenders is steeped in the culture and custom of New York, a real-life backdrop that feels more organic than the fictional cities of Gotham or Metropolis.

"Historically, some people shot other places for New York. To some degree it's effective when you deal with people that have never been to New York," said Colter, 40.