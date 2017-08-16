Porky pies: Why Hollywood stars pretend they're not conforming
"I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good?" asks Salma Hayek in an interview with fashion site Net-A-Porter's The Edit magazine. It's unclear whether this is a feminist battle cry or a question the Mexican-born actress actually wants answered - in which case I think I can help.
You have to look good, Salma, because you chose to work in a visual medium and are part of an industry as progressive as a pre-teen Texan beauty pageant when it comes to the female physique.
You have to look good because ever since you performed a tabletop snake dance in the "Titty Twister" bar in Robert Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn just over 20 years ago, you have been winning roles in part because of your exquisite face and cartoon curves. And I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume that the multimillion-dollar modelling contracts with Avon, Revlon, Chopard, Cartier and Campari had very little to do with your inner beauty - tangible as it is.
Finally, you have to look good because not looking as good as you can - at 50, 60 or 70 - would probably make you unhappy.
But of course Hayek knows all this - and I'm coming across as hostile towards an actress I admire and a woman real and witty enough to tell one interviewer: "I'm at the limit of chubbiness at all times, but happy at all times."
By throwing her hands up at the ageist pressures of Hollywood, Hayek was simply going with the zeitgeist and ensuring her voice chimed in with the chorus of showbiz women "refusing to conform" to unrealistic and archaic ideals of perfection; women who are playing the female empowerment card as though their careers depend on it.
Which they do, it now being a requirement for any woman in public life who wants to be liked with a million digital hearts to speak out regularly about the appalling look-ist bullying they have suffered at the hands of men and/or large companies headed by men - and how they're happy "as they are".
I've put this loud "refusal to conform" in quotation marks because once the cameras and Dictaphones have been turned off, conforming is all most of these women do.
There will be daily conforming sessions with nutritionists and trainers, as they try to mould their bodies into unrealistic and crucially indistinguishable shapes (try covering up the faces of A-list actresses in those dress lineups in fashion magazines: headless, they are the same woman).
They'll conform with the same top dermatologists, hair and make-up artists and stylists, only stopping to tweet and give rabble-rousing speeches on the importance of "not being defined by others", "loving yourself as a woman" and "the beauty of imperfections".
So pervasive is the female self-empowerment movement that diet companies are finding it impossible to get celebrity endorsement these days.
"It's so off-message that we can't get any famous women to front our campaigns any more - or even let us use their names," one well-known weightloss company executive told me. "And yet we've got more clients than ever."
So someone's telling porky pies? They sure as hell aren't eating them. And as with all feminist stances cynically adopted for self-promotional purposes, it's the fundamental dishonesty that's most jarring. A dishonesty Hayek, in all fairness, won't buy into.
Because that feminist "why do I have to look good at 50?" battle cry was followed up with: "I already got my guy! But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either."
And nothing could be more deliciously off-message than that.

