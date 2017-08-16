Porky pies: Why Hollywood stars pretend they're not conforming

"I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good?" asks Salma Hayek in an interview with fashion site Net-A-Porter's The Edit magazine. It's unclear whether this is a feminist battle cry or a question the Mexican-born actress actually wants answered - in which case I think I can help.

You have to look good, Salma, because you chose to work in a visual medium and are part of an industry as progressive as a pre-teen Texan beauty pageant when it comes to the female physique.

You have to look good because ever since you performed a tabletop snake dance in the "Titty Twister" bar in Robert Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn just over 20 years ago, you have been winning roles in part because of your exquisite face and cartoon curves. And I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume that the multimillion-dollar modelling contracts with Avon, Revlon, Chopard, Cartier and Campari had very little to do with your inner beauty - tangible as it is.

Finally, you have to look good because not looking as good as you can - at 50, 60 or 70 - would probably make you unhappy.