These are the world's top 10 most liveable cities

For the seventh year in a row, Melbourne has been named the world's most livable city, in a new list dominated by cities in Australia and Canada.

Analysts at The Economist's Intelligence Unit released the 2017 edition of their Global Liveability Report, which ranks 140 cities based on their quality of life across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Over the last seven years, the list of the top five cities has changed little, aside from a few percentage points narrowing or broadening the gap between the top performers.

For example, this year, only a 0.1 percentage point separates Melbourne from its nearest rival, Vienna.

After Vienna, Vancouver and Toronto are ranked third and fourth on the list, followed by Calgary and Adelaide, which share the fifth spot.