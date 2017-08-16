Want a better night's rest? Monitoring your sleep cycles could help

If you feel tired when your alarm clock rings, chances are that you are right in the middle of a sleep cycle. Sometimes, it's better to set your alarm clock just a little earlier or later in order to enjoy a fully recuperative night.

One night's sleep typically includes between four and six sleep cycles, of about 90 to 100 minutes each, but the frequency and length of these cycles vary between individuals. Age, gender, diet, exposure to screens, and physical fitness are all factors which will affect the quality of rest you get.

To be at the top of your game, you should ideally rack up five full cycles, or a seven-and-a-half hour sleep.