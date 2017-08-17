Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
MUSIC
The Little Giants Big Band
South African jazz with guest Mark Fransman.
When: Sunday, 6pm
Where: Kaleidoscope Cafe, Main Road , Claremont; R100, students R70, call Petro on 021-674-5761
Jazz at the Bakery
Carlo Mombelli and Kyle Shepherd.
When: Tomorrow, 8pm
Where: Olympia Bakery, Main Road, Kalk Bay; R160 at Quicket
TALK
Go the Distance!
Screening of ocean adventurer Chris Bertish's film Ocean Driven and a talk on his solo stand-up paddleboard crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.
When: Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm
Where: The Avenue, V&A Waterfront; R200-R850 at Quicket
LIFESTYLE
Antique Fair
South African Riding for the Disabled Association fundraiser.
When: Today 6pm-9pm, tomorrow and Sunday 10am-5pm
Where: Alphen Boutique Hotel, Constantia; R60 today, R30 tomorrow and Sunday; see sardacapetown.co.za
Gardening with Elements: Fire
Workshop on planning gardens, including using indigenous and exotic plants as food crops. Focus is on a hot and dry climate.
When: Tomorrow, 10am-2pm
Where: Good Hope Gardens Nursery, Cape Point; R600 from roushanna@hotmail.com
COMEDY
Comedy and Brunch
Eureka Nkese, Jaryd Pillay, Aqeeb Brown, Chantal Jax Venter and Mira.
When: Tomorrow, noon-3pm
Where: Nomad Bistro and Bar, Waterkant Street, Cape Town; R50-R299 at Quicket
