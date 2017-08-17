Lifestyle

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

18 August 2017 - 00:00 By Staff Reporter
Chris Bertish will talk about his solo paddleboard adventure today and tomorrow at the V&A Waterfront.
Chris Bertish will talk about his solo paddleboard adventure today and tomorrow at the V&A Waterfront.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

The Little Giants Big Band

South African jazz with guest Mark Fransman.

When: Sunday, 6pm

Where: Kaleidoscope Cafe, Main Road , Claremont; R100, students R70, call Petro on 021-674-5761

Jazz at the Bakery

Carlo Mombelli and Kyle Shepherd.

When: Tomorrow, 8pm

Where: Olympia Bakery, Main Road, Kalk Bay; R160 at Quicket

TALK

Go the Distance!

Screening of ocean adventurer Chris Bertish's film Ocean Driven and a talk on his solo stand-up paddleboard crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

When: Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm

Where: The Avenue, V&A Waterfront; R200-R850 at Quicket

LIFESTYLE

Antique Fair

South African Riding for the Disabled Association fundraiser.

When: Today 6pm-9pm, tomorrow and Sunday 10am-5pm

Where: Alphen Boutique Hotel, Constantia; R60 today, R30 tomorrow and Sunday; see sardacapetown.co.za

Gardening with Elements: Fire

Workshop on planning gardens, including using indigenous and exotic plants as food crops. Focus is on a hot and dry climate.

When: Tomorrow, 10am-2pm

Where: Good Hope Gardens Nursery, Cape Point; R600 from roushanna@hotmail.com

COMEDY

Comedy and Brunch

Eureka Nkese, Jaryd Pillay, Aqeeb Brown, Chantal Jax Venter and Mira.

When: Tomorrow, noon-3pm

Where: Nomad Bistro and Bar, Waterkant Street, Cape Town; R50-R299 at Quicket

This article was originally published in The Times.

Most read

  1. Joburgers, this is the classiest butchery you'll ever set foot in Food
  2. Hard-hitting book lays bare a dark network of paid killers in SA Lifestyle
  3. OPINION: Coco's braids symbolise the dilemma around cultural appropriation Lifestyle
  4. Taking dagga for pain is just wishful thinking‚ say US researchers Health & Sex
  5. Found it! How to trace your lost or stolen Smartphone Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Horrific video footage shows aftermath of Barcelona suspected terror attack
Grace Mugabe in the spotlight: What is diplomatic immunity?
X