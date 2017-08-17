Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

MUSIC

The Little Giants Big Band

South African jazz with guest Mark Fransman.

When: Sunday, 6pm

Where: Kaleidoscope Cafe, Main Road , Claremont; R100, students R70, call Petro on 021-674-5761

Jazz at the Bakery

Carlo Mombelli and Kyle Shepherd.

When: Tomorrow, 8pm

Where: Olympia Bakery, Main Road, Kalk Bay; R160 at Quicket

TALK

Go the Distance!

Screening of ocean adventurer Chris Bertish's film Ocean Driven and a talk on his solo stand-up paddleboard crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

When: Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm

Where: The Avenue, V&A Waterfront; R200-R850 at Quicket

LIFESTYLE

Antique Fair

South African Riding for the Disabled Association fundraiser.

When: Today 6pm-9pm, tomorrow and Sunday 10am-5pm

Where: Alphen Boutique Hotel, Constantia; R60 today, R30 tomorrow and Sunday; see sardacapetown.co.za

Gardening with Elements: Fire

Workshop on planning gardens, including using indigenous and exotic plants as food crops. Focus is on a hot and dry climate.

When: Tomorrow, 10am-2pm

Where: Good Hope Gardens Nursery, Cape Point; R600 from roushanna@hotmail.com

COMEDY

Comedy and Brunch

Eureka Nkese, Jaryd Pillay, Aqeeb Brown, Chantal Jax Venter and Mira.

When: Tomorrow, noon-3pm

Where: Nomad Bistro and Bar, Waterkant Street, Cape Town; R50-R299 at Quicket

