Movie Review: 'Detroit's tale of racial hatred echoes through the ages

You need look no further than the recent events in Charlottesville to understand that however distasteful you may find images on screen of violence against black bodies, this is still unfortunately and undeniably a reality of the world in which we live.

Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit makes this point in an uncompromisingly uncomfortable fashion in order to remind viewers that the truth of history is sometimes the best fuel for the changing of attitudes in the present, but only if we face that truth in all its harrowing brutality.

Set during the riots that tore apart the predominantly black neighbourhoods of the US city in the summer of 1967, Bigelow and writing collaborator Mark Boal use historical documents and accounts to tell a story whose focus is not on the riots themselves but on one chilling incident that occurred at the Algiers Motel, in which three young black men were killed by white policemen given unfettered powers in the arrogant defence of their race.

Using the hand-held camera techniques which she and cinematographer Barry Ackroyd honed to great effect in The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Bigelow drops her audience into the action without much exposition before arriving at the chamber piece which forms one of the most excruciating hours of raw violence in recent cinematic memory.

