Russian dolls journey to unveil women's inner strength

Dolls can represent many things, from the objectification of the female body to body positivity - but inner strength? Well, that's exactly what non-profit organisation ZAZI's babushka doll campaign is about: using the Russian doll-within-a-doll to represent how strong women are.

Called #KnowYourStrength, the campaign is a collaboration with communications agency Joe Public United (which, alongside the Centre for Communications Impact, created ZAZI). The campaign uses six dolls, five representing a woman at a different stage in her life: as a five-year-old, a schoolgirl, a young woman, a pregnant woman and a working woman.

There is a poem for the campaign, with a stanza written on each doll.