Russian dolls journey to unveil women's inner strength

ZAZI's babushkas dolls are on an empowerment mission - being passed from woman to woman - to remind them to know their strength

17 August 2017 - 14:19 By Pearl Boshomane
The #KnowYourStrength campaign is about tackling sexism and gender-based violence
Image: Moeletsi Mabe/SundayTimes

Dolls can represent many things, from the objectification of the female body to body positivity - but inner strength? Well, that's exactly what non-profit organisation ZAZI's babushka doll campaign is about: using the Russian doll-within-a-doll to represent how strong women are.

Called #KnowYourStrength, the campaign is a collaboration with communications agency Joe Public United (which, alongside the Centre for Communications Impact, created ZAZI). The campaign uses six dolls, five representing a woman at a different stage in her life: as a five-year-old, a schoolgirl, a young woman, a pregnant woman and a working woman.

There is a poem for the campaign, with a stanza written on each doll.

Bronwyn Pearce, CEO of the Centre for Communications Impact, says: "The dolls. convey a powerful message to women by encouraging them to uncover their inner strength because once you're aware of your inner strength you're able to cope with life's challenges."

While the babushka doll campaign will run until the end of Women's Month, the fight for equality isn't something that only happens for 31 days every year.

"Creating awareness is an ongoing initiative when it comes to social responsibility, so the need for a campaign of this sort will never stop."

The dolls are not for sale, but are being passed around from one female influencer to another, as the organisation believes: "South African women deserve an equal opportunity to interact with the dolls and selling them would limit the journey of the dolls from one woman to the next."

ZAZI's #KnowYourStrength poem

• FIVE-YEAR OLD

My expressive eyes shine brilliantly

I wear my worth unapologetically

Believe in my power to go to any length

To shout ZAZI! I know my strength

• SCHOOLGIRL

Life slowly extinguishes my radiant core

I forget my inner fire that blazed before

My strength stolen, my thoughts repressed

My merit measured on the hem of a dress

CEO of the Centre for Communications Impact Bronwyn Pearce

• YOUNG WOMAN

They call me a whore and forget my name

Strip me of power and clothe me in shame

And when I become a victim of rape

My offender will blame my womanlyshape

• PREGNANT WOMAN

I believe his words and lavish affection

Cave when he refuses to wear protection

The joy of my pregnancy never reconciled

With being a mother to a fatherless child

• WORKING WOMAN

After years of submission and left little choice

I lost my strength and silenced my voice

I have no rightful place, claim no territory

Another woman left powerless by her life story

• This article was originally published in The Times.

