TV's next big experiment: 'choose your own adventure'

It's an all-too-familiar frustration for film fans -- wanting to yell at the character who picks up the wrong suitcase, forgets the torch batteries or assumes wrongly the killer is dead.

But the days of yelling impotently at the screen when someone does something dumb could be numbered thanks to a new generation of interactive content giving the viewer control of the story.

Leading the charge is Netflix, which is conducting its first experiment in "branching narratives" with DreamWorks animated series "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" and stop-motion show "Buddy Thunderstruck."

One-off episodes of both shows which dropped recently on the streaming service bring the "choose your own adventure" format seen in 1980s novels to internet TV.

Viewers are asked at various points what their character should do next, and are able to navigate to numerous possible endings by making decisions using their remote controls or touch screen devices.