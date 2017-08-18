Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week
Here are some great events coming up in Durbs
The country's and some of the continent's creatives have descended on Durban for the Loeries 2017. A sure crowd-puller among the brand communication celebration's associated events is the I Heart Loeries Market at the Bay of Plenty lawns on Sunday.
From 9am to 2.30pm, it will tempt revellers with yummy edibles, design, fashion, craft, interactive art and all the usual goodness cranked up for the out-of-towners.
Entry is free and children are welcome. Be sure to browse through the workshops, masterclasses and other events that form part of the four-day programme. Who knows, you might be rubbing shoulders with some of your industry idols?
Tickets to the other Loeries events are available through loeries.com.
Artist about town Fathima Kathrada, of Fathima's Studio, schools beginners in the craft of watercolour brush-lettering at the Loading Bay, 15a Station Drive from 9.30am to 2pm tomorrow. If you've always wanted to create your own swoon-worthy, hand-lettered designs, then this may be the class of your prettiest daydreams.
Sign up by clicking through to their website. Some of the lesson packages come with the lettering kit and some without. Tickets from R975 to R1,450.
Get all dressed up for the 2017 edition of the annual Durban Fashion Fair.
With the theme Dawn of the Arts, the fair promises cultural exchange as well as peeks at some of the exciting talents visiting from other African countries.
The fair runs at the Durban ICC from August 23 to 26, closing with the DFF recognition awards on the final day. R100 per person gets you into a show, R50 if you're a student. A R255 show pass gets you into three shows; a R350 pass into five. Tickets are R250 each for admission to awards night. Visit webtickets.co.za to book or buy your tickets from your nearest Pick n Pay.
For an eyeful of glamour tonight, check out this year's Sunday Times Eastern Bridal Fair at the Durban Exhibition Centre beginning at 5pm. The exhibition lasts until Sunday. Tickets are available through computicket.com.
The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes spring ahead of the rest of us with the Early Spring Symphony Season 2017, beginning next Thursday. Highlights of the four-week programme include performances by violinist Kyoko Takezawa; pianist and Steinway artist Ben Schoeman; Ireland's Fidelio Trio and the National Youth Concerto Festival of talented young South African musicians. Visit computicket.com for details and bookings.
