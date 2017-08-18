Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

The country's and some of the continent's creatives have descended on Durban for the Loeries 2017. A sure crowd-puller among the brand communication celebration's associated events is the I Heart Loeries Market at the Bay of Plenty lawns on Sunday.

From 9am to 2.30pm, it will tempt revellers with yummy edibles, design, fashion, craft, interactive art and all the usual goodness cranked up for the out-of-towners.

Entry is free and children are welcome. Be sure to browse through the workshops, masterclasses and other events that form part of the four-day programme. Who knows, you might be rubbing shoulders with some of your industry idols?