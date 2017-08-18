LGBTI oppression denied: It's a matter of Pride at Wits next week
Next week is Wits Pride Week. Starting on Monday, the university will host six days of events celebrating, interrogating and raising awareness around LGBTIAQ+ issues. The acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, asexual, queer and all other sexual orientations and gender identities.
This year's theme is Oppression Denied and during the week will feature discussions and workshops on matters ranging from being LGBTIAQ+ in the workplace to how allies of LGBTIAQ+ people can help.
The event culminates in a Pride March on Friday. Pride marches are raucously colourful parades in which everyone revels in diversity. If you've never been to one, this is a great warm-up for Joburg Pride which takes place later this year.
Those with competitive inclinations will be happy to know the university will run a competition in which the winner gets a Kindle. The rules are simple: take a selfie in one of the university's 34 gender-neutral bathrooms and tag @WitsPride on Instagram. The person with the most likes wins.
• For more information about Wits Pride and Pride- related events visit Facebook.com/WitsPride
