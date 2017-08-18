Lifestyle

LGBTI oppression denied: It's a matter of Pride at Wits next week

18 August 2017 - 14:30 By Yolisa Mkele
Pride marches are raucously colourful parades in which everyone revels in diversity.
Pride marches are raucously colourful parades in which everyone revels in diversity.
Image: Supplied

Next week is Wits Pride Week. Starting on Monday, the university will host six days of events celebrating, interrogating and raising awareness around LGBTIAQ+ issues. The acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, asexual, queer and all other sexual orientations and gender identities.

This year's theme is Oppression Denied and during the week will feature discussions and workshops on matters ranging from being LGBTIAQ+ in the workplace to how allies of LGBTIAQ+ people can help.

WATCH: I am Lara - this is my life as a transgender person

Meet Lara Kruger: born male but identifying as a woman.
News
28 days ago

The event culminates in a Pride March on Friday. Pride marches are raucously colourful parades in which everyone revels in diversity. If you've never been to one, this is a great warm-up for Joburg Pride which takes place later this year.

Those with competitive inclinations will be happy to know the university will run a competition in which the winner gets a Kindle. The rules are simple: take a selfie in one of the university's 34 gender-neutral bathrooms and tag @WitsPride on Instagram. The person with the most likes wins.

For more information about Wits Pride and Pride- related events visit Facebook.com/WitsPride

Most read

  1. Joburgers, this is the classiest butchery you'll ever set foot in Food
  2. Sex Talk: I’m running a marathon soon. Should I abstain from sex? Health & Sex
  3. Maps, Pravin & Gigaba walk into a bar. Here's what whiskey we'd pour them The Edit
  4. Chronic fatigue syndrome is NOT just in the mind‚ say scientists Health & Sex
  5. OPINION: Coco's braids symbolise the dilemma around cultural appropriation Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
X