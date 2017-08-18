LGBTI oppression denied: It's a matter of Pride at Wits next week

The event culminates in a Pride March on Friday. Pride marches are raucously colourful parades in which everyone revels in diversity. If you've never been to one, this is a great warm-up for Joburg Pride which takes place later this year.

Those with competitive inclinations will be happy to know the university will run a competition in which the winner gets a Kindle. The rules are simple: take a selfie in one of the university's 34 gender-neutral bathrooms and tag @WitsPride on Instagram. The person with the most likes wins.

• For more information about Wits Pride and Pride- related events visit Facebook.com/WitsPride