Why breaking up is hard to do - especially if you're married

To break up or not to break up? It’s a question over which many partners agonise after years of being together.

A new study finds that the reasons partners want to abandon a relationship are similar whether people are dating or married.

But married partners are more likely to be restricted in their decisions about staying.

University of Utah psychology Samantha Joel‚ who led the study with co-authors from the University of Toronto in Canada‚ said: “What was most interesting to me was how ambivalent people felt about their relationships. They felt really torn.

“You can look at a relationship from outside and say‚ ‘you have some really unsolvable problems‚ you should break up’‚ but from the inside that is a really difficult thing to do — and the longer you’ve been in a relationship‚ the harder it seems to be.”