Artist finds expression through meticulous process of manufacturing sculptures

Beth Diane Armstrong is the winner of the 2017 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Visual Art.

The Standard Bank Gallery in Johannesburg is showing In Perpetuum, her first major solo exhibition and the first cohesive body of work she's put together since 2011.

I started taking art seriously ...

Because my dad was my art teacher for most of my high school. Both my grandfathers and my father painted while I was growing up. Our house was full of their paintings.

My mom was a fan of Escher and my dad a fan of Dali and I poured over books by both artists. I've always expressed myself through my hands.

I decided to become an artist ...

After toying with the idea of going into medicine or genetics - but I decided to follow what seemed a more innate and raw passion in me at that stage, though my research interests are still more directed at medical, mathematical and scientific topics. But my means of being in the world and of expression are more artistic.