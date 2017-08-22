Elvis Presley the icon: Obesity, drug abuse, failure and an explosive comeback

LAST TRAIN TO MEMPHIS by Peter Guralnick (1994)

The first volume in what is considered by many to be the holy grail of rock biographies. One of the genre's keenest observers, Guralnick here traces Presley's birth, rise to fame, army service, his life-changing encounter with Colonel Tom Parker, and the death of his mother in 1958.

CARELESS LOVE by Peter Guralnick (1999)

The second volume of what's ultimately a two-volume, 1600-page exhaustively researched history of the King, subtitled The Unmaking of Elvis Presley, traces the story of the legend's final two decades. Here is his descent into obesity, drug abuse and his comeback period before his tragic death.

MYSTERY TRAIN by Greil Marcus (1975)

Published before Presley's death, this book by America's smartest chronicler of pop music places Elvis within the broader context of a seismic shift in US culture that traces a lineage from bluesmen Robert Johnson and Harmonica Frank through to Sly Stone, The Band and Randy Newman. Thought by many to be "the greatest book about rock 'n roll ever written", it's a testament to its author's intelligence and understanding of US music and pop culture.

DEAD ELVIS by Greil Marcus (1991)

In his follow-up book Marcus takes the death of Presley as a starting point for a collection of essays examining the singer's influence on the world he left behind. Examining the symbolism, mythology and iconography that Presley left in his wake, Marcus makes a strong case for the influence of Presley on the punk movement that was exploding in the year of his death.