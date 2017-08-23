Get into game at tech enthusiasts' wonderland Fak'ugesi festival

Keeping abreast of what is going on in the technology space can often be like trying to remember the names of all the characters in Game of Thrones.

Fortunately events like the Fak'ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival exist as a catch-up session for those who are interested and a networking session for those already in the know.

Taking place from Wednesday, September 6 to Saturday, September 16, the festival brings together the best and brightest digital innovation minds from across the continent and beyond.