Get into game at tech enthusiasts' wonderland Fak'ugesi festival
Keeping abreast of what is going on in the technology space can often be like trying to remember the names of all the characters in Game of Thrones.
Fortunately events like the Fak'ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival exist as a catch-up session for those who are interested and a networking session for those already in the know.
Taking place from Wednesday, September 6 to Saturday, September 16, the festival brings together the best and brightest digital innovation minds from across the continent and beyond.
Fak'ugesi plays host to parties, workshops and exhibitions, such as the New Media and Technology Art Exhibition, which focuses on the latest digital practices and which will feature artists from Zimbabwe, Nambia and the rest of the Southern African Development Community region.
Those interested in gaming will get a chance to sample the latest the gaming space has to offer during A Maze, a cauldron of gaming-related parties and playful media-related workshops that also includes an arcade stocked with games from local and international developers.
The festival will culminate in the Fak'ugesi Beats Bloc Party, a street party. Petit Noir, Christian Tiger School, Nonku Phiri and a whole host of others will perform.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP