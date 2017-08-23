Multimaterial automotives get superglue breakthrough

On the face of things, a new glue doesn't sound like something to get too excited about, but the implications for a new advancement in this area are immense.

Materials like high-strength steel, carbon fibre, aluminium and advanced plastics all have their advantages, but car designers will tell you the future is heading towards multimaterial vehicles. The problem is working out how to combine all these very different materials together on the assembly line.

There might be a solution in sight as researchers at Michigan State University, supported by the American Chemistry Council's automotive group, think they may have come up with a new kind of adhesive that will allow automakers to join multiple materials to each other.

Sandra McClelland, a member of the American Chemistry Council and sales development manager for Solvay Specialty Polymers, the group is promoting the new adhesive, says the new adhesive is a type of superglue capable of adapting to different surface properties that will work at different material temperatures.

Perhaps just as important, possibly even more so, McClelland says the group believes the adhesive will mean mixed auto materials will be able to be cleanly separated at the end of a vehicle's life, which is another increasingly important concern as manufacturers become more and more focused on recycling.