Movie Review: 'Atomic blonde' is essentially John Wick with better legs

Based on a graphic novel and directed by stuntman David Leitch (who shot some scenes for John Wick), Atomic Blonde provides a chance for "our Charlize" to hone the action chops she displayed to good effect in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Here she plays Lorraine Broughton, who must travel to Berlin shortly before the fall of the Wall to find out what happened to a murdered fellow agent and retrieve a list of double agents for her masters.

She's aided by the off-the-wall and unpredictable "man in Berlin", David Percival (James McAvoy). The film cuts between Broughton's mission and her debriefing in London by two MI6 agents, played by Toby Jones and John Goodman.

All of which is an overcomplicated explanation of a plot that's thinner than a piece of Glad Wrap and serves as a poor excuse to watch Theron beat the crap out of a whole lot of bad guys while rocking some serious stilettos.