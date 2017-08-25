Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

FAMILY

Blisters for Bread

Charity walk in aid of the Peninsula School Feeding Association.

When: Sunday 7am-2pm; 10km walk at 7.30am, 5km walk at 8am

Where: Green Point Cricket Club; R50, register on psfa.org.za

MUSIC

Sunflower Music Festival Vini Vici, Mandragora and Nok headline this annual trance event.

When: Tomorrow 2pm until Sunday 5pm

Where: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch, Philadelphia, R460 at Computicket

FESTIVAL

Poetry in McGregor Platform for well-known and up-and-coming poets. More than 90 events including recitals, music, art and workshops.

When: Friday, August 25, 9am to Sunday, August 27, 2pm

Where: Venues around McGregor; for ticket prices see mcgregor poetryfestival.co.za

DANCE

Cinematic Motion Waterfront Theatre College show inspired by Hollywood films.

When: Until Saturday, September 2; 8pm, Saturdays 3.30pm and 8pm

Where: Masque Theatre, Muizenberg; R130 at Tixsa