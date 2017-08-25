Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
FAMILY
Blisters for Bread
Charity walk in aid of the Peninsula School Feeding Association.
When: Sunday 7am-2pm; 10km walk at 7.30am, 5km walk at 8am
Where: Green Point Cricket Club; R50, register on psfa.org.za
MUSIC
Sunflower Music Festival Vini Vici, Mandragora and Nok headline this annual trance event.
When: Tomorrow 2pm until Sunday 5pm
Where: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch, Philadelphia, R460 at Computicket
FESTIVAL
Poetry in McGregor Platform for well-known and up-and-coming poets. More than 90 events including recitals, music, art and workshops.
When: Friday, August 25, 9am to Sunday, August 27, 2pm
Where: Venues around McGregor; for ticket prices see mcgregor poetryfestival.co.za
DANCE
Cinematic Motion Waterfront Theatre College show inspired by Hollywood films.
When: Until Saturday, September 2; 8pm, Saturdays 3.30pm and 8pm
Where: Masque Theatre, Muizenberg; R130 at Tixsa
