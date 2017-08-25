Cutie Lulu's a talking, walking, living doll

Meet Lulu Hashimoto, a "living doll" and the latest trend in Tokyo's fashion modelling scene.

Lulu - a full-body doll suit consisting of a wig, a mask and stockings patterned with doll-like joints - was born from one woman's desire to be cute.

"I have always really liked dolls and for me, the epitome of cuteness is dolls," said the 23-year-old fashion designer Hitomi Komaki, who created Lulu.

Dressing up as a mascot, called "kigurumi" in Japanese, is a popular art form in Japan. Komaki has taken it to a new level by creating a body suit that looks like a doll and lets you move like a human.

"Many people call my project a fetish, but for me it's not a fetish but fashion," she said. "It's like wearing nice clothes or putting on false eyelashes to become cuter."