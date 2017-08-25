FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

Crimson House and The Black Cat Bones

Catch cool live music with two of the country's premier up-and-coming bands.

When: Friday, August 25, 7pm

Where: Goodluck Bar, R60 to R80, quicket.co.za

Chris Chameleon Live

One of South Africa's best known musicians will be performing a selection of his new work.

When: Saturday, August 26, 8:30pm

Where: The Barnyard Theatre Silverstar, R150, barnyardtheatre.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Magaliesberg Wine Festival

Welcome spring with wines, craft gins and artisanal beers.

When: Sunday, August 27, 11am

Where: The Old Mill, Magaliesberg, R125 to R150, webtickets.co.za

COMEDY

Thugz of Comedy

Giggle at some of the best local vernacular comedy.

When: Saturday, August 26, 2pm

Where: Joburg Theatre, R30, webtickets.co.za