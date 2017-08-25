FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
25 August 2017 - 13:09
MUSIC
Crimson House and The Black Cat Bones
Catch cool live music with two of the country's premier up-and-coming bands.
When: Friday, August 25, 7pm
Where: Goodluck Bar, R60 to R80, quicket.co.za
Chris Chameleon Live
One of South Africa's best known musicians will be performing a selection of his new work.
When: Saturday, August 26, 8:30pm
Where: The Barnyard Theatre Silverstar, R150, barnyardtheatre.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Magaliesberg Wine Festival
Welcome spring with wines, craft gins and artisanal beers.
When: Sunday, August 27, 11am
Where: The Old Mill, Magaliesberg, R125 to R150, webtickets.co.za
COMEDY
Thugz of Comedy
Giggle at some of the best local vernacular comedy.
When: Saturday, August 26, 2pm
Where: Joburg Theatre, R30, webtickets.co.za
