Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

25 August 2017 - 13:09 By Staff Reporter
The Magaliesberg Wine Festival will be in the beautiful outdoors on Sunday, August 27 at 11am.
The Magaliesberg Wine Festival will be in the beautiful outdoors on Sunday, August 27 at 11am.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

Crimson House and The Black Cat Bones

Catch cool live music with two of the country's premier up-and-coming bands.

When: Friday, August 25, 7pm

Where: Goodluck Bar, R60 to R80, quicket.co.za

Chris Chameleon Live

One of South Africa's best known musicians will be performing a selection of his new work.

When: Saturday, August 26, 8:30pm

Where: The Barnyard Theatre Silverstar, R150, barnyardtheatre.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Magaliesberg Wine Festival

Welcome spring with wines, craft gins and artisanal beers.

When: Sunday, August 27, 11am

Where: The Old Mill, Magaliesberg, R125 to R150, webtickets.co.za

COMEDY

Thugz of Comedy

Giggle at some of the best local vernacular comedy.

When: Saturday, August 26, 2pm

Where: Joburg Theatre, R30, webtickets.co.za

Most read

  1. It's end of the road for Jozi's iconic roadhouse, the Doll House Lifestyle
  2. Sex Talk: How will my mental illness affect my sex life? Health & Sex
  3. ‘Good’ cholesterol not always so good Health & Sex
  4. What do the opposite sex's nonverbal signals say about you? Health & Sex
  5. This modern country home is a comfortable & thoroughly stylish refuge Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal teacher canes pupil at school
Student Protest Edgewood college
X