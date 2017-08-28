Standout moments from the MTV VMAs

With political tensions high in the United States and mega-storm Harvey bearing down on Texas, the glitzy annual gala was more somber than usual, with fewer of the show's signature incidents designed for shock value.

Here are some of the memorable moments of the VMAs, which took place at The Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood:

FIERY KENDRICK

Kendrick Lamar literally dominated the awards, closing by winning the coveted Video of the Year and opening with a fiery performance inspired by martial arts.

Lamar put on a medley with his nominated song HUMBLE., initially staying hidden between the laser rays before he was chased on stage by ninjas.

One ninja stunned the crowd by appearing to set himself ablaze while still twirling around, before the back of the stage turned into a fence of fire.

