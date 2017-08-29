'Joburg City Lights and Shadows': art exhibit illuminates bright new talents

A sculptured collection of towering skyscrapers, birds on a telephone pole, a bronze tree, an impressionistic artwork painted in plastic and a mannequin swathed in vivid textiles are just a quarter of the works on show at the Stephan Welz art exhibition.

Joburg City Lights and Shadows, a three-day exhibition during Johannesburg Art Week, is curated by Carol Brown, former director of the Durban Art Gallery and now an independent curator who works both abroad and at home.

This year the art fair celebrates its 10th anniversary and Stephan Welz auction house decided it was a good time to curate a show of contemporary artists, says Brown.

"They have a serious interest in developing artists. Showing art through an exhibition is an entirely different context from an auction where the works are seen as isolated objects with a history of ownership."