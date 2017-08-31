Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week

GAME: Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Steven Spielberg once said that video games could not be considered art until they made you feel something. If that's the case, then the original Life is Strange, which had me crying like a baby by the end, may have cracked that nod.

The game centered around Max Caulfield as she battled the Butterfly Effect on a time travel quest to save her town, Arcadia Bay, from a devastating storm.

There's no time travel in the new prequel, Before the Storm, which is set three years before the original game takes place. Instead playing as Max's rebellious friend, Chloe Price, we sass and graffiti our way through the underbelly of Arcadia Bay and finally get to meet the infamous Rachel Amber.

The first episode was released on yesterday. See lifeisstrange.com,

WATCH the launch trailer for Life is Strange: Before the Storm