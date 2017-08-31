Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week
Sylvia McKeown reviews 'Tinder Gold', 'Reply All' and 'Life is Strange: Before the Storm'
GAME: Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Steven Spielberg once said that video games could not be considered art until they made you feel something. If that's the case, then the original Life is Strange, which had me crying like a baby by the end, may have cracked that nod.
The game centered around Max Caulfield as she battled the Butterfly Effect on a time travel quest to save her town, Arcadia Bay, from a devastating storm.
There's no time travel in the new prequel, Before the Storm, which is set three years before the original game takes place. Instead playing as Max's rebellious friend, Chloe Price, we sass and graffiti our way through the underbelly of Arcadia Bay and finally get to meet the infamous Rachel Amber.
The first episode was released on yesterday. See lifeisstrange.com,
WATCH the launch trailer for Life is Strange: Before the Storm
APP: Tinder Gold
Ah yes, we all know what Tinder is. Swiping left or right has even become vernacular with “the youth” in everyday social situations.
As of yesterday, the mobile dating app released a new members-only service, Tinder Gold, for Apple users. You'll get all the features of Tinder Plus plus a new one, Likes You, which allows you to see who likes you before you swipe.
I genuinely can’t think of anything worse, but if you're still looking for Mr or Mrs Right (now) then maybe this is the new feature you've been dreaming of.
PODCAST: Reply All
Although billed as a show about the internet, this podcast tends to have very little to do directly with internet.
PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman – and their trusty sidekick reporter, Sruthi Pinnamaneni – go on odd adventures and speak to interesting people through stories they find on the online.
For instance, they get entangled with a convicted murderer case after stumbling on his blog, and micro-dose on LSD after discovering a website that talks down people who get high.
It’s practically new age investigative journalism with a grumpy nerd and naughty kid. Their new season starts next week. See gimletmedia.com/reply-all/
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP