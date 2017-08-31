Parlotones lead singer Kahn Morbee would be a trapeze artist if he joined the circus‚ he said‚ after sharing a stage with Zip Zap circus in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

The band are doing a live rock n roll show with the circus at the Artscape Theatre to celebrate Zip Zap’s 25th birthday.

Morbee said: “My first love is to play on stage and this is even more special. We are becoming the soundtrack to a very visual show.”

The magic of the lights‚ acrobatics and music‚ glimpsed at the dress rehearsal‚ are dazzling.

Lead guitarist Paul Hodgson said: “Normally there are just us four clowns on the stage. In this show we have a host of them.”

The band’s drummer‚ Neil Pauw‚ with his mane of red hair and a beard‚ joked he would have been a lion. Not the lion tamer.

Bass and keyboard player Glen Hodgson said he remembered going to the circus as a boy. “I watched the drummer the whole show and nothing else. This show could be a life-changer for kids. Either they will want to join the circus or start a band‚” he quipped.

The Parlotones has been one of South Africa’s most successful bands since 2000‚ winning numerous awards and touring overseas.

They first performed with Zip Zap — founded by trapeze artist Brent van Rensburg and his French wife‚ Laurence Estève — seven years ago.

Zip Zap is hoping to raise funds through the show for a new training academy in Salt River. It reaches hundreds of children through its programmes‚ putting on 120 professional shows a year.

Acrobat and juggler Siyabonga Bob Swelindawo said he got enchanted by the circus through Zip Zap’s outreach programme. “My dream changed from wanting to be a soccer player to becoming a circus artist‚” he said.

The lyrics of Life Design‚ which Morbee performs in this celebratory spectacle‚ ring true for many of its rising stars.

“Stretch‚ stretch‚ stretch it out our treasure map‚ shooting stars will fall into our laps/This is our story‚ this is our life design/Super nova explosions‚ our gigantic aspirations”.

• '25 LIVE A Night at the Circus' is on every night until Friday, September 1, at Artscape Opera House. Tickets from Computicket.