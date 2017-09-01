Choreographer leads people from society's periphery onto the stage

The work, Cardiac Output, is being staged as part of Durban’s annual dance festival JOMBA!, which runs until Sunday, September 3, at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

Luteijn works for Introdans, a renowned Netherlands-based modern ballet company and is artistic manager of the Introdans Interactive programme. Its maxim - “Everyone can dance!"

This is his and his company’s fourth visit to South Africa, but his first time producing a local work with local dancers and local guests.

“We wanted to perform as Introdans and we also wanted to do something extra this time. The main ingredient is the professional dancer. The guests are people you wouldn’t necessarily imagine on stage but have aspirations of their own and often some experience.”

Karl Hebbelmann, Kevin Govender, Charles Phillips and Michaela Munro made it through the audition process and Luteijn has been pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

Between them, he says he has someone who has been dancing her whole life, a Michael Jackson aficionado and a ballroom dancer. “All four are remarkably good, with a great relationship towards their dance partners and to dance, which is what I look for.”