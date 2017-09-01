Movie Review: 'Lucky Logan' is a heist caper at full speed

To quote one of the dimmer characters in its attempted speedway robbery, Logan Lucky is a "vagrant fliolation" - namely of the "retirement" from filmmaking Steven Soderbergh announced four years ago.

Logan Lucky is such a cosy return to the big screen - comfort-zone Soderbergh - that it makes his absence feel like a drop in the ocean. The whole game plan goes like clockwork. There's a small fortune to be stolen, a jostling ensemble needed to get together to do it. The hows, the wheres, the whys and the whens are stacked up with perfect dexterity by a show-runner who's been around the block.

Blue-collar West Virginia, land of recession, nail extensions and child beauty pageants, is worlds away from the jazzy, flash-the-cash coastal milieus of Soderbergh's Ocean's franchise. Instead of smarm-personified George Clooney, he has corn-fed Channing Tatum running the racket: decent, dignified, but rough around the edges.

