Rejoice: 'Ray Donovan' is back for a 5th season on M-Net

If you thought Bell Pottinger was the dark side of public relations, consider Ray Donovan. That is, if you're new to this acclaimed and award-winning drama series now returned to M-Net for a fifth season.

An increasingly impressive Liev Schreiber is the title character, the manager of a small, "sort of" PR agency in Los Angeles. His clients, some likable, others less so, are drawn from the spoilt legions of the Hollywood elite.

Ray's job, however, is to keep them out of the news. He's a "fixer" dealing with the sort of career-limiting problems you and I will probably never have to deal with. Like waking to find a dead prostitute in your hotel bed, or a blackmailer who has stumbled across your collection of compromising home movies.

It's dirty, often thankless, work, arranging all those bribes and payoffs, and destroying evidence to ensure dirt doesn't stick to otherwise clean million-dollar reputations.

But Ray's good at it. An Irish-American with a rough South Boston background, he's an outsider in La La Land, and icily indifferent to the peccadilloes of those whose messy affairs he must tidy. You could call this a professional detachment, but it's more like contempt.

