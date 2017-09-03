Arms outstretched and eyes locked on her audience‚ Koleka Putuma is a big stage presence for a young woman barely 1.5m tall. Her voice is velvet. But her words cut like a knife.

Race‚ religion‚ womanhood and sexuality: In a society still healing the wounds left by apartheid‚ Putuma tackles the touchiest subjects with verse that inspires some to stand and cheer‚ others to blush and squirm.

At 26‚ she is widely acknowledged to be a leading light in a new generation of “slam” poets who are using the oral traditions of South Africa’s cultures‚ its dazzling array of languages — and blunt honesty — as a path to the future.

An evening of poetry might include several languages. Poets and their audiences may be black or white. And performances may be punctuated by whistles‚ shouts and applause.

Some poets and educators argue that raising the profile of indigenous languages — and diminishing the dominance of English and Afrikaans — will bridge the gap between haves and have-nots.

“I definitely consider myself the kind of poet that says the things that nobody wants to say‚ in many ways that can disturb the peace‚” Putuma said. “We can get real.”

Take her most famous poem‚ Water. Starting from a widely held belief that black people are afraid of large bodies of water‚ Putuma takes aim at the complacency of those who think South Africa’s divisions are a thing of the past:

Our respect for water is what you have termed fearThe audacity to trade and murder us over waterThen mock us for being scared of itThe audacity to arrive by water and invade us.

In Soweto‚ such language is met by shouts of affirmation. Among young people there is a hunger to find ways to cross the racial divide. But at a 2015 TEDx event in Stellenbosch‚ “the auditorium was silent‚ some people were turning red in front of my eyes”‚ Putuma recalled in a blog post.

Organisers asked if they could release a video of the event — without her performance of Water. They didn’t explain why publicly‚ but Putuma said it was because they thought the poem was offensive. She regarded it as censorship. And she said so — very publicly.

Putuma‚ who was the winner of South Africa’s first national slam poetry competition in 2014‚ has also been named one of Africa’s top 10 poets. Her poetry has been in part an effort to find her voice — as a woman and as a black in South Africa. “Silence is a thing for us black women‚” she said. “The goal for me is to write myself into something‚ be it into existence. Just to talk.”

South Africans‚ in their search for self-expression‚ have been influenced by US slam poets. “You’ll find that a lot of South African poets have the accent and they’ve got the rhythm of African American poets‚” Putuma said. She is uneasy about that when South Africa has its own traditions and a long history of spoken-word performance being used as a tool to reach social goals.

Born into a large family that is Christian and Xhosa‚ Putuma performs mostly in English. Occasionally she will use Xhosa. She also is a primary member of a group that sings in Xhosa to accompany English verse.

Poets who come from a traditional culture where praise-singing or oral storytelling is prevalent are likely to draw on that rather than outside influences‚ said Toni Stuart‚ a Cape Town poet.

“We have our own culture‚ languages and styles. South Africa really does have its own roots in slam poetry that is different from in the US‚” said Stuart. “Poets have always used their voices and created spaces for discussions and change.

“Poets are naming specific wounds and pains left over from apartheid. There’s a lot around identity — where we’ve come from and where we’re going.”

Stuart’s work with a collective of women artists and writers‚ called And the Word Was Women Ensemble‚ received critical acclaim. A non-profit she co-founded — I Am Somebody! — works to foster reconciliation and integration in Cape Town among young people who speak many different languages at home.

Stuart‚ 34‚ who grew up speaking English and Afrikaans and is learning Xhosa‚ is also developing a multilingual poetry education project for high school-aged students.

It’s Cape Town’s mix of languages and the cultures they represent that drew US performance poet Javier Perez to the city.

Perez began writing and performing slam poetry with friends while studying in Pennsylvania. A grant allowed him to travel to Australia‚ Brazil‚ Guatemala‚ Jamaica and South Africa to study how poetry can pull young people away from a criminal lifestyle.

He said Cape Town was where he grew the most as an artist. And he co-founded a spoken-word programme for young people there.

“There is no other city you can go to and hear four different languages at one performance‚” Perez said. “There’s a real effort to preserve these different languages‚ as well. There are still people who are committed to their mother tongue‚ despite the obstacles it brings. That’s very important because poetry is about preserving origins‚ histories and stories.”

The mission built into much of the spoken-word movement is to push South Africa from its traditional hierarchy of languages to an easy multi-lingualism that its proponents see as the future. And to finally lay bare all the old wounds so they finally can be healed.

To get there‚ Putuma and her peers are trying to start an “honest-to-God-truthful conversation” about hard issues South Africa still needs to face. Her poem Water ends this way:

Another one (who looks like me) died todayAnother one (who looks like me) was murdered todayMay that be the conversation at the tableAnd we can all thereafter wash this bitter meal with amnesiaAnd go for a swim after thatJust for fun.Just for fun.

* Alexa Cole is an alumnus of the School of International Training (SIT) Study Abroad programme in South Africa‚ where she produced this report in association with Round Earth Media‚ a non-profit organisation that supports the next generation of global journalists.