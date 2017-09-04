Could the 'Blade Runner' sequel give us a real glimpse into the future?

Blade Runner 2049, the most anticipated fanboy film of the last three decades and sequel to Blade Runner, is produced by original director Ridley Scott and directed by Denis Villeneuve. It is due for release on October 6.

Even after a couple of trailers appeared online, it's still not clear what's happening this time around. There are, however, flying cars, gigantic buildings and a hologram performance from Frank Sinatra.

WATCH the trailer for Blade Runner 2049