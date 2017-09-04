Could the 'Blade Runner' sequel give us a real glimpse into the future?
Blade Runner 2049, the most anticipated fanboy film of the last three decades and sequel to Blade Runner, is produced by original director Ridley Scott and directed by Denis Villeneuve. It is due for release on October 6.
Even after a couple of trailers appeared online, it's still not clear what's happening this time around. There are, however, flying cars, gigantic buildings and a hologram performance from Frank Sinatra.
WATCH the trailer for Blade Runner 2049
Replicants have built most of LA in 2049 when blade runner K (Ryan Gosling) uncovers a secret that threatens the existence of what's left of society. He has to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who disappeared 30 years previously.
There are plenty of jaw-dropping sets, stunning lighting by cinematographer Roger Deakins and performances by Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista and Edward James Olmos.
Beyond that we'll have to wait to see if audiences are as entranced as they were 35 years ago when the first film appeared
