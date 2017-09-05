Graffiti is now a multibillion-rand market

Graffiti, for decades dismissed as vandalism, is now a multibillion-rand market. At high-end art fairs in London, New York and Miami, works by the likes of Ben Eine, D*Face, JR and Stik are restored, framed and traded.

It's no surprise that a piece by Bansky, the most famous graffiti artist, was recently declared to have toppled Constable's The Hay Wain as the UK's best-loved work of art. Girl with a Balloon is among many works that have been removed from the street and sold, in some cases for millions.

It follows that today, instead of painting over street art, urban planners and developers are saving it, copying it and commissioning it.