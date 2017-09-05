How the Joburg Art Fair found its feet

I was one of its most voracious critics. Back then it was a jumbled art supermarket with galleries flogging old works that had been knocking about in their store-rooms.

The then organiser and director, Ross Douglas of Artlogic, who has since sought out greener pastures in France, where he's pursuing other expos, was like the first gold digger to arrive before the Gold Rush of 1886.

He was blustering his way through unknown territory, knowing sponsorship deals could be lucrative, African art was a veritable goldmine and floor space of the Sandton Convention Centre could be prime art property.

Back in 2008, it was a very South African affair, so the African tag used to generate international attention was a bit of a misnomer.

Douglas suggested the fair was a viable replacement for the Joburg Biennale, which had ended after two iterations in the late 1990s due to a lack of funding - and other issues.

The Joburg Art Fair never proved to be a replacement for a Biennale-type event, which through tight and considered curation was a statement on art and how it figures in and comments on the ''now" - contemporary life.

However, it has become a prominent platform. It has also in recent years slowly shed its parochial outlook. The appointment of a British-based curator, Zoe Whitley, and the Nigerian winner of FNB art prize, Peju Alatise, for this year continues the internationalising of the fair.

If you wanted to make a bold art statement the Joburg Art Fair became the place to do it. But few artists challenged the art fair context itself. Those that did stood out.