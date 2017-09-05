I've never read a book that wasn't about race: famed author Paul Beatty

Though it was first published in 2015, way before the US presidential campaign started, The Sellout reads very much like the first great novel of the Donald Trump era, full of rage and bitter comedy.

Beatty often gets asked about Trump's America, and he has made it clear it's been around for a while.

In January, shortly after the inauguration, he told The Guardian, "When people go, I don't recognise this place. And I'm like, where have you been? That's the part that bothers me. With the police violence - people are like, Oh I didn't know. And it's like people have been putting this in your face for ages and all of a sudden now ... why now?"

It is police violence that sets in motion the events in The Sellout. The narrator's father, a sociologist known as "the Nigger Whisperer", who conducted the most bizarre racial psychological experiments on his son, is gunned down in a shoot-out with cops on the streets of Dickens, an "agrarian ghetto" on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Then the town itself is erased from the maps of southern California...

The book riffs with jaw-dropping profanity on pop psychology, African-American literature and political smugness. The late Richard Pryor comes to mind. In her assessment of the novel, the 2016 Man Booker chair, Amanda Foreman, praised Beatty for his "savage wit of the kind I haven't seen since Swift or Twain".