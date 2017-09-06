'The Golden House': what critics say about Salman Rushdie's new book

Rushdie's The Golden House features a wealthy character with a mysterious past in India, who has re-invented himself as Nero Golden.

Arriving in New York's Greenwich Village on the day of Obama's inauguration in 2009, he takes up residence in the exclusive 'Gardens' with three adult children (Petronius, Lucius Apuleius, Dionysus).

The story's narrator is neighbour René, an aspiring filmmaker, who reports on the four men ("If you want to know the truth of a family, send in a stranger," noted The Guardian).

The novel unfurls up until Obama's political successor – presented as a “cartoon king and his billion-dollar movie franchise” – takes over.

Reviewers had varied opinions about Rushdie's latest (although everyone evoked The Great Gatsby without fail).

Kirkus Review was wowed: "Rushdie... returns with a topical, razor-sharp portrait of life among the very rich, who are, of course, very different from the rest of us. Where Tom Wolfe's Bonfire of the Vanities sent up the go-go, me-me Reagan/Bush era, Rushdie's latest novel captures the existential uncertainties of the anxious Obama years."

The Globe and Mail was too: "The Golden House shows that, at 70, Rushdie is still a profoundly necessary voice in contemporary literature."

The Standard was intrigued, but disappointed: "Rushdie writes with a Dickensian exuberance, always full of humour as well as striking scornful, tragic notes... Yet there can be an unhelpful thinness to the characterisation... there are passionate polemical passages, where the René/Rushdie mask appears to slip... The melding of the Goldens' story with recent American history doesn't come off as successfully as Rushdie's best work."