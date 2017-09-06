Wait, what?! Super Mario is not a plumber, says Nintendo

An official biography on the Nintendo of Japan website indicates that Mario has left the plumbing business, though it remains part of his heroic history.

Nintendo mascot Mario has long been known as a particularly adventurous plumber, but that time seems to have come to an end.

The character's official profile describes him as "all around sporty, whether it's tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing," according to a translation provided by Kotaku.

The iconic console gaming mascot was introduced as the player character in 1981's Donkey Kong as a construction worker named Jumpman, before being renamed Mario for 1982 release Donkey Kong Jr.

By 1983 he was most definitely a plumber, saving New York City deep within the metropolitan sewer system, and 1985 sequel Super Mario Bros established Mario's status as a plucky, hostage-rescuing pipefitter.