Wait, what?! Super Mario is not a plumber, says Nintendo
An official biography on the Nintendo of Japan website indicates that Mario has left the plumbing business, though it remains part of his heroic history.
Nintendo mascot Mario has long been known as a particularly adventurous plumber, but that time seems to have come to an end.
The character's official profile describes him as "all around sporty, whether it's tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing," according to a translation provided by Kotaku.
The iconic console gaming mascot was introduced as the player character in 1981's Donkey Kong as a construction worker named Jumpman, before being renamed Mario for 1982 release Donkey Kong Jr.
By 1983 he was most definitely a plumber, saving New York City deep within the metropolitan sewer system, and 1985 sequel Super Mario Bros established Mario's status as a plucky, hostage-rescuing pipefitter.
Since then, he has become a veritable polymath, with stints as a doctor in the tile-matching Dr. Mario series, a toy maker in Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2, and a sportsman, including but not limited to the Mario Tennis, Super Mario Strikers, Mario Superstar Baseball and exceptionally popular Mario Kart games alluded to by Nintendo of Japan.
Though his career as a plumber was hardly crucial to proceedings, Mario's professional expertise provided a thematic context for the green Warp Pipes that transported him through over 30 years' worth of entries to the core Super Mario Bros series.
The news comes as Nintendo prepares to launch Super Mario Odyssey for its Switch console on October 27, in which, thanks to a supernaturally-powered cap, Mario can further expand his professional profile by becoming inanimate objects and even mortal enemies.
WATCH the trailer for Super Mario Odyssey
