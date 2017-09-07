Are we over award shows? Audiences desert MTV for free-streaming sites
The MTV Video Music Awards, Grammys and Oscars have all seen their ratings drop as eyeballs turn online
There was a time when the MTV Video Music Awards show was a big deal. People across the globe tuned in to watch a celebrity emcee crack jokes while his or her famous colleagues trotted up on stage to perform or collect their trophies.
It was the ultimate youth-driven awards show that meshed perfectly with the channel's "for the kids" persona. These days, however, things are not so rosy.
According to the Washington Post, this year's show drew its lowest ratings total since viewership for it started being measured, with just 5.4million people tuning in.
Some have tried to blame this on the Game of Thrones finale, which aired on the same night, but the rot goes deeper than that.
The VMA's highest-rated show was in 2002 when it clocked 11.95million viewers, but since then the decline has been unrelenting. In 2015 it had dropped to 9.8million eyeballs and by last year to 6.5million. It would seem that MTV has been slowly losing the plot for a number of years and some of the reasons are fairly plain to see.
First off, few people are still prepared to sit through celebrity high-five sessions that run significantly longer than two hours. This is especially true when you consider that anyone who wants to know what happened in the awards can find clips of the part they are interested in and skip the bits where Katy Perry makes a fool of herself (though that part might get the highest audience ratings).
The VMA was not the only awards show to see its ratings drop. The Grammys and Oscars saw ratings declines and, on the surface, this suggests that perhaps people, especially young people, are tired of seeing famous people be self-congratulatory - or perhaps not.
Despite its low television rankings. MTV reported that the VMA drew 45.8million streams from Facebook and 62.8million streams in total. That is a 70% increase compared with 2015's streaming numbers.
So perhaps the real issue is that MTV, as with many others in the television space, has to learn how to adapt to the internet's disruption of its traditional territory. Having nearly 50million views on Facebook is great but advertisers are not always happy about having to pay for something, only to see the promised eyeballs watch the same thing elsewhere for free.
The content also needs to be tightened. As with many awards shows, most people are interested only in a select number of categories and they don't want to spend an entire evening waiting for the one performance or award they wanted to see.
In years gone by audiences might not have had a choice, but it's 2017 - choice is the name of the game and viewers are choosing online clips over entire shows.
