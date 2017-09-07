Are we over award shows? Audiences desert MTV for free-streaming sites

There was a time when the MTV Video Music Awards show was a big deal. People across the globe tuned in to watch a celebrity emcee crack jokes while his or her famous colleagues trotted up on stage to perform or collect their trophies.

It was the ultimate youth-driven awards show that meshed perfectly with the channel's "for the kids" persona. These days, however, things are not so rosy.

According to the Washington Post, this year's show drew its lowest ratings total since viewership for it started being measured, with just 5.4million people tuning in.

Some have tried to blame this on the Game of Thrones finale, which aired on the same night, but the rot goes deeper than that.

The VMA's highest-rated show was in 2002 when it clocked 11.95million viewers, but since then the decline has been unrelenting. In 2015 it had dropped to 9.8million eyeballs and by last year to 6.5million. It would seem that MTV has been slowly losing the plot for a number of years and some of the reasons are fairly plain to see.

First off, few people are still prepared to sit through celebrity high-five sessions that run significantly longer than two hours. This is especially true when you consider that anyone who wants to know what happened in the awards can find clips of the part they are interested in and skip the bits where Katy Perry makes a fool of herself (though that part might get the highest audience ratings).