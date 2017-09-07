Class acts: Hilton Arts Festival to host acclaimed shows by top SA playwright

It's proving to be the little festival that could. Now in its 24th year, the weekend-long Hilton Arts Festival has consistently brought the most challenging, creative and venerated works from around South African to the grounds, classrooms and halls of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands-based Hilton College.

This year Lara Foot's latest play, The Inconvenience of Wings, with Karoo Moose, which she wrote more than 15 years ago, will be among the biggest drawcards. Both plays were performed at last month's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and collected a slew of awards.

Foot, director and CEO of the Baxter Theatre, is one of South Africa's most celebrated playwrights and directors. She has directed more than 40 professional productions and been integral in the development of more than 35 new plays, all of which have toured internationally.