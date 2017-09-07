Class acts: Hilton Arts Festival to host acclaimed shows by top SA playwright
It's proving to be the little festival that could. Now in its 24th year, the weekend-long Hilton Arts Festival has consistently brought the most challenging, creative and venerated works from around South African to the grounds, classrooms and halls of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands-based Hilton College.
This year Lara Foot's latest play, The Inconvenience of Wings, with Karoo Moose, which she wrote more than 15 years ago, will be among the biggest drawcards. Both plays were performed at last month's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and collected a slew of awards.
Foot, director and CEO of the Baxter Theatre, is one of South Africa's most celebrated playwrights and directors. She has directed more than 40 professional productions and been integral in the development of more than 35 new plays, all of which have toured internationally.
Hilton Arts Festival director Sue Clarence says this is a rare opportunity for the people of KwaZulu-Natal to see top-class, large-scale theatre productions.
"We were lucky to get both works," says Clarence. "Because they've just come back from the Edinburgh festival, all the actors are available and ready to perform."
The Inconvenience of Wings deals with bipolar disorder and its effect on family and friends. Foot says it took more than seven years to produce the work. "I wanted to talk about how mental illness affects patients and the people around them.
"I deal with harsh subjects because I want the world to change. I want humanity to develop empathy, I want to understand the world better and understand myself better in the process."
Inconvenience features actors popular with the Hilton Arts Festival crowd - Jennifer Steyn, Andrew Buckland and Mncedisi Shabangu.
WATCH a trailer for The Inconvenience of Wings:
Clarence says it would be inaccurate to describe all Foot's work as bleak. "Her great talent is very diverse; she can write funny, flippant works, mystical stories and tackle hard-hitting issues. She's one of the most talented writer/directors in South Africa."
Foot describes Karoo Mouse as an uplifting, magical and invigorating work. "I'd probably call Inconvenience a more conventional drama. It's most likely a reflection of my age!"
Foot has a long association with the Hilton Arts Festival. "It has a freshness and a clarity to it. I like the way it's curated - it always has a focus, is never arbitrary and the works are of a consistently high standard."
SUE CLARENCE'S TOP ART FESTIVAL PICKS
• The award-winning photographs from the World Press Photo Contest.
• A Significant Life: An exhibition of photographs of Nelson Mandela by Matthew Willman.
• Out of Character: Photographer Harry Lock's spontaneous portraits of last year's participants at the Hilton Arts Festival.
• Hedwig and the Angry Inch: A mini rock opera, the likes of which we've never had before, that tells the story of an East German transgender singer, a botched sex change operation and a number of complex relationships.
• The Baxter Entries: Lara Foot's Inconvenience of Wings and Karoo Moose.
• The festival runs from September 15 to 17. Entry to the grounds is free, which means free access to exhibitions, bands and crafters. Try the food and beer on offer and get some early Christmas shopping done. For more information visit hiltonfestival.co.za
