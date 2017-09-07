Who'll have the last laugh at the 2017 Comics's Choice Awards?

Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the funniest of them all? On Saturday evening all will be revealed at the annual Savanna Comics' Choice Awards.

Celebrating the biggest and best that South African comedy has to offer, this year's iteration of the awards will feature 11 categories including a first Pan African Comic of the Year as the show looks to open its arms to acts from across the continent.

Household names such as Skhumba, Trevor Noah, Celeste Ntuli and Loyiso Gola, will feature with rising stars such as Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, Prins and Glen Biderman-Pam as each vies for supremacy in their given category.

Competition in the Newcomer of the Year category will be particularly fierce as nominees Tsitsi Chiumya, Summary, Eric Jansen and Bongani Dube have been building outstanding reputations for themselves in the past year.

Other categories include: the Breakthrough, Intermediate, Non-English Comic, Flying Solo, Comic's Pen, The Nando's Best Friend of Comedy, Audience Choice and the Comic of the Year.