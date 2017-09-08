Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week
Here are some great events coming up in Durbs
The live theatre musical Footloose opens at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Howard College, tonight and it looks to be a toe-tapping treat. This stage adaptation of a 1984 film follows the story of a city teenager who leads his peers in a rebellion against the banning of his town's annual dance. Tickets from R75 per person through computicket.com. The show runs until September 18.
If you like a bit more spangle on your dancers then the glittery, gorgeously choreographed Shall We Dance 2017 Latin American and ballroom dance show may be more to your taste. It also opens tonight and runs until September 17. Tickets, R90 to R150, are from computicket.com.
Jazz-schooled music all-rounder Keo Kolwane performs live in concert at the Jazzy Rainbow from 7pm on Saturday, September 9. Entry is R40, which includes a free drink.
Two of the best things in life - books and cake - come together this weekend for meaningful change. #HashtagBooks is hosting a bake sale in aid of a youth development centre from 10am to 5pm tomorrow and on Sunday at the HashtagBooks store at 17 Shannon Drive, Reservoir Hills. The centre teaches sewing and computer skills to disadvantaged youth. Stock up on goodies baked and bound .
It’s the Winston’s birthday this week. The Winston is old enough to be accused of frittering its money away on avocado toast like all the other millenials - it turns 25 this week. Visit the iconic Durban underground music and art venue as it celebrates a quarter of a century and toasts memories of the more than 2000 acts who’ve plied their trade there. The party starts at 7pm tomorrow, with Fuego Heat, Renaud5 and Kallisto performing. Entry is free.
Rising star Maya Spector brings her old soul-textured vocals to the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music on Wednesday. The singer honours her diverse and musical heritage in new material, which she’ll perform alongside Burton Naidoo, Llewelyn Chetty, Riley Giandhari and Phumlani Mtiti, on Level 2 of the Shepstone Building at UKZN Howard College Campus at 6pm. Doors open at 5.30pm. Entrance is R70.
