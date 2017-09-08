Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Jazz-schooled music all-rounder Keo Kolwane performs live in concert at the Jazzy Rainbow from 7pm on Saturday, September 9. Entry is R40, which includes a free drink.

Two of the best things in life - books and cake - come together this weekend for meaningful change. #HashtagBooks is hosting a bake sale in aid of a youth development centre from 10am to 5pm tomorrow and on Sunday at the HashtagBooks store at 17 Shannon Drive, Reservoir Hills. The centre teaches sewing and computer skills to disadvantaged youth. Stock up on goodies baked and bound .

It’s the Winston’s birthday this week. The Winston is old enough to be accused of frittering its money away on avocado toast like all the other millenials - it turns 25 this week. Visit the iconic Durban underground music and art venue as it celebrates a quarter of a century and toasts memories of the more than 2000 acts who’ve plied their trade there. The party starts at 7pm tomorrow, with Fuego Heat, Renaud5 and Kallisto performing. Entry is free.