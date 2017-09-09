Lifestyle

Humour

How to humblebrag like a pro

Master the art of complaining and boasting all in one breath with Ndumiso Ngcobo's simple guide

10 September 2017 - 00:00 By Ndumiso Ngcobo

Master the art of complaining and boasting all in one breath with this simple guide

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No more free jugs of water at Cape Town restaurants? Food
  2. FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi Lifestyle
  3. ANDREA BURGENER: Deactivate this nutty health fad, please Food
  4. Playwright Van Graan scoops R1m prize for his crusading talent Lifestyle
  5. Good & bad news on aspirin & colon cancer: study Health & Sex

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
X