Calling a woman a cougar is an insult. I'm a WHIP & proud of it

I never used to get the appeal of younger men - until I started dating them. I'm not sure they consciously sought out an older woman; the combination of Asian genes and a petite frame have conspired to making me look younger than my age. But none of the younger men I dated were discouraged that I was older than I looked. If anything, my being a woman in her 40s seems to have turned them on even more.

When friends would point out that I was venturing into cougar territory, I would protest. "I don't hunt. I am the hunted."