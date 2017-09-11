Joburg’s indie gaming festival boots up

Every now and then you have the privilege to be a part of something from the start. You can look back to five years ago and know you were there, involved and interested. Now, in what many see as a minor digital miracle in itself, the local iteration of the A MAZE indie gaming festival is back in Johannesburg and it's better than ever.

You could be excused for thinking there couldn’t possibly be enough independent game developers in South Africa to fill up a festival. You would, in turn, be excused for being surprised that there are.

Local indie game developers are not only making internationally competitive games but building their businesses too.