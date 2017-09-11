This algorithm can tell if you're gay

Artificial intelligence can tell if a person is gay or straight simply by "looking" at a picture of his or her face.

The software, developed at the University of Stanford near California's Silicon Valley, can tell a person's sexuality more accurately than humans, suggesting a "gaydar" app may not be far away.

The algorithm was able to tell if a man is gay or straight using one picture 81% of the time and could determine a woman's sexuality 74% of the time.

Human guesses were less accurate by comparison, at 61% for men and 54% for women.