Book Review: 'The Music Shop' is a memorable read with a great playlist

Some books come with benefits beyond that of ideas or an engrossing story. They introduce one to unknown places, and they often introduce the reader to music they don't know.

There were the Bach partitas of Ian McEwan's The Children Act, for instance, delirious Iggy Pop and post-punk in Jennifer Egan's A Visit from the Goon Squad, and Hari Kunzru's new novel White Tears centres on early American blues. Kunzru himself has compiled a playlist of such obscure songs as Mississippi Jail House Groan by Rube Lacy on the Knopf Publishers website.

The Music Shop also has a brilliant playlist, telling as it does the story of a record store in the 1980s in an unnamed British city.

The young owner, Frank, has an uncanny ability to recommend music his customers need. He senses their sorrows or listens to their problems and then prescribes the aural remedy: Shalamar for a couple wanting to rejuvenate their marriage; Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings for a troubled soul; Aretha Franklin's Oh No, Not My Baby for a cheated-on groom.