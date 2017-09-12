Hey big spender! 10 of the most expensive cars ever sold at auction

2. 1957 FERRARI 335S

Sold for: R467-million ($36-million)

Sold in Paris by Artcurial during the 2016 Rétromobile classic car show, it is the last time a big-money, blue chip Ferrari came up for auction and met or bettered its estimate. In recent months, though the collector's market is as buoyant as ever, buyers have started to shun some of the eight-figure Ferraris available for modern equivalents or even other marques. Since 2015 the average price paid for Porsches at auction has rocketed. However, not enough for any of Stuttgart's finest to break into the top 10 -- yet.