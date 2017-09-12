John Michael Metelerkamp's 'Keeper' series explores the female identity

In Federico Fellini's The Temptation of Dr Antonio, a giant woman steps out of a billboard and roams an Italian city.

As with all oversized beings in films, such as Godzilla, or Gulliver's Travels, this female character is forced to wander alone and aimlessly in a world that's too small for her. She can't inhabit a home, a bed, a chair and due to her extreme size is both a threat and an oddity to be scrutinised.

Her fate is horribly paradoxical - she is lonely but never truly alone - she's too large to hide from sight.

The figures that dominate John Michael Metelerkamp's Keeper series, showing at the Candice Berman Gallery, embody and challenge this theme.

His dominant figures are twins, so while they are forever adrift from the small world they inhabit, they have each other. This keeps them bound, in an almost unnatural way.