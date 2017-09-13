Lifestyle

Check what's in the ink before you get your tattoo, say researchers

13 September 2017 - 13:51 By AFP RELAXNEWS
Toxic tattoo colouring can wind up in lymph nodes, according to new research.
Toxic tattoo colouring can wind up in lymph nodes, according to new research.
Image: Marco_Piunti / IStock.com

Microscopic particles from tattoo ink can migrate into the body and wind up in lymph nodes, crucial hubs of the human immune system, a study has revealed.

The tiny particles - measuring a few millionths to a few billionths of a centimetre - include molecules from preservatives and contaminants such as nickel, chromium, manganese and cobalt, researchers reported in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

Tattoo colouring is composed of various organic and inorganic pigments, and can be contaminated with toxic impurities. 

We try microblading: the eyebrow tattoo trend everyone's talking about

Andrea Nagel tries microblading, a semipermanent solution that promises to transform your brows from thin and uneven to full and beautiful
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Besides carbon black, the second most common ingredient used in tattoo inks is titanium dioxide, a white pigment also used in food additives, sun screens and paints.

The chemical has been associated with delayed healing, itching and skin irritation.

"When someone wants to get a tattoo, they are often vary careful in choosing a parlour where they use sterile needles," said co-author Hiram Castillo, a researcher at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble, France.

"No one checks the chemical composition of the colours, but our study shows that maybe they should."

No one checks the chemical composition of the colours, but our study shows that maybe they should
Hiram Castillo, researcher

Scientists in Grenoble, joined by colleagues at the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in Berlin, used X-ray fluorescence measurements to identify particles in the skin and the lymph nodes, which are located in the neck, under the arms and along the crease between the thighs and the abdomen.

Only the tiniest, nano-scale particles made it into the lymph nodes.

The researchers also used a technique called Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy to assess changes in tissue near tattoo particles at the molecular level.

They reported "strong evidence" for both the migration and long-term deposit of toxic elements in the body.

Now that their presence has been established, the next step is to look for evidence of adverse effects, including inflammation, they said.

Faithful? Not if you are tattooed: study

People with tattoos are more likely to indulge in extramarital affairs.That's according to a study by Victoria Milan, a dating website for people ...
News
3 months ago

Once a rarity outside of marginal communities, tattoos have become mainstream fashion accessories in recent years. 

By one estimate, some 40% of Millennials in the United States have at least one tat, hidden or on display.

Most read

  1. This algorithm can tell if you're gay Lifestyle
  2. Two out of three people cheat at their bachelor/ette party Health & Sex
  3. Calling a woman a cougar is an insult. I'm a WHIP & proud of it Lifestyle
  4. New book debunks myths around Madiba‚ 'who could drive people nuts' Lifestyle
  5. SA art market resembles a service industry for the super rich Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Plenary, National Council of Provinces, 13 SEPTEMBER 2017
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
X