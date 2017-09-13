Check what's in the ink before you get your tattoo, say researchers

Microscopic particles from tattoo ink can migrate into the body and wind up in lymph nodes, crucial hubs of the human immune system, a study has revealed.

The tiny particles - measuring a few millionths to a few billionths of a centimetre - include molecules from preservatives and contaminants such as nickel, chromium, manganese and cobalt, researchers reported in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

Tattoo colouring is composed of various organic and inorganic pigments, and can be contaminated with toxic impurities.