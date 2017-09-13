Get a glimpse into the opulent lives of mining magnates

At 131 years, Joburg is old enough to have a heritage worth preserving and young enough to embrace reinvention. It makes the theme of this year's Johannesburg Heritage Foundation's weekend walks under the theme "Then and Now" just right.

The foundation's chairman, Brett McDougall, says putting a more contemporary lens on history aims to make the past relevant in a modern-day context.

"There's so much about our city to discover and rediscover because Joburg is about shifting landscapes - the good, the bad and the ugly," says McDougall.